Huntsville Police release photos of second man wanted in connection to sexual attacks in parking garage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have released new images to WHNT News 19 of a second man wanted in connection to an investigation into different sexual attacks on women in the Clinton Avenue Parking garage over the past six weeks.

Police recently released information for one man investigators say approached a woman and exposed himself. Police believe a second man sexually attacked a different woman in that same parking deck.

Huntsville Police Spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Ware told WHNT News 19 last week, “Over the last month we have had a couple of reports of individuals exposing themselves in the parking garage downtown.”

Both attacks took place as the female victims were in the parking garage walking to their cars in broad daylight.

“The people who are perpetrating these crimes are pretty bold and brazen,” Ware noted. “So either, they don’t think they’re going to get caught or they don’t care if they are caught.”

Police are asking for your help in identifying the second man from photos taken by surveillance cameras inside the garage. Investigators say the man approached a woman, exposed himself to her, and he masturbated as he stood over the victim.

Police think there may be more victims and are confident releasing these photos can help get the men responsible off the streets. At this time, Police have not released any new information on the man wanted for a different sexual attack that was first reported on Friday.

If you have any information regarding the man in these photos or if you are a victim, call Huntsville Police Department immediately. That number is 256-722-7100.