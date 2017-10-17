× High School Football Match-ups: Week 8

Here are the match-ups for games involving local high school teams on Thursday, October 19, and Friday, October 20. We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage Friday night, at 10 p.m.

Don’t forget to call in your team’s score at 1(800)533-TV19, or tweet it to @whnt_sports.

Thursday 10/19

Florence @ Columbia

Friday 10/20

Grissom @ Bob Jones

James Clemens @ Buckhorn

Hewitt-Trussville @ Huntsville (Milton Frank)

Gadsden City @ Sparkman

Albertville @ Fort Payne

Hazel Green @ Athens

Austin @ Muscle Shoals

Hartselle @ Decatur

West Point @ Good Hope

Arab @ Douglas

Boaz @ Scottsboro

Etowah @ Crossville

Alexandria @ Guntersville

Mae Jemison @ Ardmore

JP2 @ Brooks

Russellville @ East Limestone

Lawrence County @ Lee (Louis Crews Stadium)

Randolph @ DAR

Madison Academy @ North Jackson

Madison County @ Sardis

Central Florence @ West Limestone

Deshler @ Danville

Wilson @ Priceville

Fultondale @ Holly Pond

Geraldine @ New Hope

North Sand Mountain @ Pisgah

Sylvania @ Plainview

Clements @ East Lawrence

Colbert County @ Lexington

Colbert Heights @ Lauderdale County

Elkmont @ West Morgan

Fyffe @ Section

Ider @ Asbury

Winston County @ Falkville

Tanner @ Cold Springs

Hatton @ Phil Campbell

Red Bay @ Sulligent

Lamar County @ Sheffield

Valley Head @ Woodville

Decatur Heritage @ Sumiton Christian

RA Hubbard @ Addison

Tharptown @ Cherokee

Shoals Christian @ Lynn

Hackleburg @ Vina

Phillips @ Waterloo