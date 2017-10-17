High School Football Match-ups: Week 8
Here are the match-ups for games involving local high school teams on Thursday, October 19, and Friday, October 20. We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage Friday night, at 10 p.m.
Thursday 10/19
Florence @ Columbia
Friday 10/20
Grissom @ Bob Jones
James Clemens @ Buckhorn
Hewitt-Trussville @ Huntsville (Milton Frank)
Gadsden City @ Sparkman
Albertville @ Fort Payne
Hazel Green @ Athens
Austin @ Muscle Shoals
Hartselle @ Decatur
West Point @ Good Hope
Arab @ Douglas
Boaz @ Scottsboro
Etowah @ Crossville
Alexandria @ Guntersville
Mae Jemison @ Ardmore
JP2 @ Brooks
Russellville @ East Limestone
Lawrence County @ Lee (Louis Crews Stadium)
Randolph @ DAR
Madison Academy @ North Jackson
Madison County @ Sardis
Central Florence @ West Limestone
Deshler @ Danville
Wilson @ Priceville
Fultondale @ Holly Pond
Geraldine @ New Hope
North Sand Mountain @ Pisgah
Sylvania @ Plainview
Clements @ East Lawrence
Colbert County @ Lexington
Colbert Heights @ Lauderdale County
Elkmont @ West Morgan
Fyffe @ Section
Ider @ Asbury
Winston County @ Falkville
Tanner @ Cold Springs
Hatton @ Phil Campbell
Red Bay @ Sulligent
Lamar County @ Sheffield
Valley Head @ Woodville
Decatur Heritage @ Sumiton Christian
RA Hubbard @ Addison
Tharptown @ Cherokee
Shoals Christian @ Lynn
Hackleburg @ Vina
Phillips @ Waterloo