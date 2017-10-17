× Governor Ivey to attend groundbreaking ceremony at UAH

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will be in Huntsville today to lead a groundbreaking ceremony on the UAH campus.

Ivey plans to help break ground for the D.S. Davidson Invention to Innovation Center near the Louis Salmon Library on Holmes Avenue.

Also planning to attend the event, UAH President Robert Altenkirch and Davidson Technologies, Inc. CEO Dorothy Davidson, along with other community partners.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m.