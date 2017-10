Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com)- From Nick Saban's view, Tennessee could easily be 5-1 entering the third Saturday in October. A few bounces and the renewal of the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry would look much differently.

Instead, the Vols are 3-3 after a second straight touchdown-free game.

Alabama's weekly rival -- the media -- aren't making things easy, either. Saban said there are all kinds of assumptions made about Tennessee.

