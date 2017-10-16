× Tonight: Huntsville City Schools to host community meeting about Behavioral Learning Guide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools leaders hope to keep everyone on the same page about discipline in the school system. Tonight, the school system is hosting a meeting focused on the Behavioral Learning Guide.

The student conduct guide got a reboot before this school year, and system leaders want to provide school communities with an overview to “promote and support a positive school climate.”

Tonight’s meeting is open to all members of the general public. The meeting will take place at Jemison High School in the VILT Lab beginning at 5:30 p.m. Jemison High School is located at 5000 Pulaski Pike NW, Huntsville, AL 35810.