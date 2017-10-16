× Police search for 3 responsible for home invasion, assault in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are searching for three men who broke into a home and assaulted a caretaker and the man she was watching over. It happened on Pulaski Pike.

Emergency crews were called around 1:00 Monday morning to the Raceway gas station on North Memorial Parkway and Bob Wade Lane for a woman who had been assaulted. She told investigators she was assaulted at the home on Pulaski Pike where she cared for an elderly man. Police went to the home to find the man was also beaten. Both were taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the three men broke into the home wearing ski masks. The trio took guns and cash from the home.

Huntsville Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call them.