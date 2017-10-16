Ophelia hits Ireland and the UK Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ophelia hit Ireland Monday morning as a post-tropical storm. The storm still produced hurricane strength winds across the island though. The highest reported wind gust so far topped out at 118 mph at the Fastnet Lighthouse, which sits off the coast of southern Ireland.

Wild Atlantic Way lives up to its name - car park and main road completely flooded by the sea. #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/ZOD89b6x8R — Galway Bay Weather (@galwaybaypics) October 16, 2017

This is the worst storm to hit Ireland in recent memory. The high winds have downed trees and left thousands without power. Waves broke over seawalls along the western and eastern coast of Ireland. The storm has been blamed for 3 deaths so far.

Even before making landfall Ophelia was already a record setting system. Ophelia became a Category 3 hurricane Saturday, making it the farthest east major hurricane on record.

#Ophelia is now a major hurricane - the farthest east (26.6°W) an Atlantic major hurricane has existed on record. pic.twitter.com/RfdDdUqI5h — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 14, 2017

Ophelia was also the 6th major hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

Red Skies Over Britain: High winds are currently threatening parts of the UK, including Northern Ireland and Scotland. In Britain, something more eery occurred: skies took on an orange to red tint.

This is because Ophelia has pulled in smoke from the wildfires currently burning in Portugal and Spain, along with Saharan dust. These extra particles help scatter yellow, orange, and red light.