Las Vegas victim who was shot in the head takes her first steps

(CNN) — Less than two weeks after she was shot in the head during the Las Vegas massacre, Tina Frost has taken her first steps.

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old took three steps from her hospital bed to a chair and another three steps back with assistance from her nurses, says a GoFundMe page updated by a family friend.

In addition to walking, Frost now opens her left eye to look around. Her right eye, damaged by the gunman’s bullet, was replaced with an implant during her first surgery.

And she continues to make other signs of progress. Frost squeezes hands, taps her foot to music and gives a thumbs up to her boyfriend Austin on request, according to the fundraising page.

Also, the strength in her lungs is returning. On Friday, after days on a ventilator, she breathed on her own for a full six hours, the GoFundMe page says.

Frost, from Crofton, Maryland, attended the country music festival in Las Vegas and was one of some 500 people injured after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

She was in a coma for days at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas and her recovery has made numerous headlines. The GoFundMe page, which had an original goal of $50,000, has raised more than $556,000 for her medical expenses.

With her progress on an upswing, Frost returned to Maryland over the weekend to continue her recovery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, according to CNN affiliate WBAL-TV.

“We are so proud of our Tina, and everyone is amazed at every single movement she makes,” the page says.