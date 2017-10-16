× Joseph Leahy, surviving victim of the UAH shooting, dead at 58

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Joseph Leahy has died at the age of 58, officials with UAH confirm. The university spokesperson said they didn’t have many details surrounding his death.

Leahy, a professor in the Biology department at UAH, was one of the shooting victims in which three people died and three others were injured. The shooting happened in February of 2010.

The university released a statement that read:

It is with much sadness that we report the passing of Joseph Leahy, an admired member of UAH’s Biological Sciences Department. His presence will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ginny and his family.

Convicted killer Amy Bishop Anderson shot Leahy in the head when she opened fire in a Biology Department faculty meeting. Through treatment and rehabilitation, Leahy was able to return to work at UAH.

Bishop Anderson was convicted of Capital Murder in 2012. She’s serving a life sentence.