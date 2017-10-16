× Governor Ivey announces Special Election Dates for House District 21

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey has set the dates for the 2018 special election for Alabama House District 21, representing a portion of Madison County. The seat was previously held by Jim Patterson, before his sudden passing on October 2.

“I promised the people of Madison County that I would do all I could to help them move forward after the loss of Jim, who was not only a true public servant, but also a loving husband and father,” Governor Ivey said. “Choosing our elected officials is a central component of our government on every plain whether that be on the national, state or local level, and I encourage all those that live in House District 21 to participate in this special election.”

Primary – Tuesday, January 9

Runoff – Tuesday, March 27

General Election – Tuesday, June 12

If there is no need for a primary based on the number of qualifying candidates, or in the event a runoff isn’t necessary, the general election will be held Tuesday, March 27.

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties is Thursday, October 26, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, January 9, 2018.