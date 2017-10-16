Dale Jr announces he and his wife are expecting their first child

Posted 9:35 pm, October 16, 2017, by

Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet, prepares to drive during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 13, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

It’s official! Dale Earnheardt Jr is going to be a father!

Dale Jr made the announcement on Instagram Monday that he and his wife Amy are expecting their first child soon, a little girl.  Congrats!!

“Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her,” he wrote. He also included a photo of a tiny pair of pink Converse.

 

Dale Jr and his wife Amy tied the knot this past New Year’s Eve.