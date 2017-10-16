Dale Jr announces he and his wife are expecting their first child
It’s official! Dale Earnheardt Jr is going to be a father!
Dale Jr made the announcement on Instagram Monday that he and his wife Amy are expecting their first child soon, a little girl. Congrats!!
“Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her,” he wrote. He also included a photo of a tiny pair of pink Converse.
Dale Jr and his wife Amy tied the knot this past New Year’s Eve.
@dalejr and I are beginning 2017 as Mr. & Mrs.! Thank you for loving me and making me your wife. My heart is truly filled with love and joy.