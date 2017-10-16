× Dale Jr announces he and his wife are expecting their first child

It’s official! Dale Earnheardt Jr is going to be a father!

Dale Jr made the announcement on Instagram Monday that he and his wife Amy are expecting their first child soon, a little girl. Congrats!!

“Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her,” he wrote. He also included a photo of a tiny pair of pink Converse.

Dale Jr and his wife Amy tied the knot this past New Year’s Eve.