Cool weather with some staying power: summer’s heat takes a hike

Fall holds on this time: no big-time heat in sight

It’s been a long time coming, but this most recent surge of cool air finally broke the back of the summertime heat that had overstayed its welcome. Temperatures plunged into the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday morning, and a stiff north wind kept the cool air coming all day long. The wind settles some tonight, and it gets ‘cold’ for the first time this season.

Expect low temps around 38ºF to 45ºF (cold spots to warm spots) by sunrise Tuesday. A light breeze and warm ground likely prevent a major frost, but some patchy light frost is possible on rooftops, car windshields, etc. in the usual cold pockets. The sun is still strong this time of year, so a sunny, dry afternoon means a bit of a warm-up: highs 68ºF to 73ºF with low humidity and a light northeast wind.

Cool weather staying power: A strong area of high pressure driving cool air south from Canada stays close enough to close off the Gulf’s influence this week, and it steers a steady flow of cool air toward us.

That means temperatures will actually be close to what you’d expect this time of year all week long!

The high slips east of us by Saturday, the wind shifts to the south, and warm, humid air begins moving north again ahead of a cold front targeted for arrival next Monday.

Jason

