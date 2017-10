× Comcast subscribers, expect a channel lineup change

WHNT News 19 is changing locations for Comcast Xfinity customers in Huntsville & Florence.

On or around October 17, WHNT News 19 with move from Channel 1019 to 1193. We don’t know specifically when the move will take place, but we understand it could be as early as Tuesday.

Please understand, we have not gone anywhere. Comcast is just simply changing their lineup.