Boaz City leaders want input on proposed one cent sales tax increase

BOAZ, Ala. -- Boaz City leaders want to know what the community thinks about a proposed one-cent sales tax increase for their city. The majority of the additional money would go toward street improvements.

Boaz's sales tax is at eight percent. The city's leaders want input on whether or not to increase that by one cent. "We're a community, and it's important that people have ownership in the community," Mayor David Dyar said.

That's why the City Council is holding two different meetings at the Senior Center. The first meeting is October 23 and the second meeting is November 13. Both are at 6:00. "That's why we're having two," Dyar explained, "I believe we've got to involve the community before we decide to do anything."

"We hope to have a good turnout from this public hearing because we want to engage the community to get their input, and it's very important that we do seek their input."

The City Council could make the proposal a reality with a vote. The projected revenue from the proposed increase, based on last year's numbers, is just over $2 million a year. "We've got to improve the overall look of our community and so that's what that money would go for," Dyar said.

The majority of the money from the proposed increase, if passed, would go toward street improvements. "Seventy percent would go to street improvements, 15 percent for capital projects and 15 percent for debt service," Dyar said.

He continued to say improving the overall look of the city is vital to recruiting jobs and growth. "It is important that we do all that we can to make sure that the overall appearance of our community is the best that it can be."

Dyar says this increase might be something the council takes action on in the future, or not at all. The goal right now is to hear what the public has to say so the Council can make a decision using that input.

Albertville and Arab, both also in Marshall County, operate under a nine percent sales tax. Both cities put the additional revenue in part toward street and infrastructure improvements.