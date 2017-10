COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The Colbert County Sheriff confirmed that a death investigation is underway on Elledge Loop, just east of Muscle Shoals.

Sheriff Frank Williamson said that a badly decomposed body was discovered by a home-owner Monday evening.

At this time, investigators say they have very little information to go on and are unable to tell if the deceased is male or female.

The body will be sent to the State Forensics Lab for an autopsy.