Almost 100 illegal drug arrests made in Franklin County; sheriff surprised

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – It’s the first time the Franklin County Sheriff ran the numbers. Sheriff Shannon Oliver knew there had been several drug-related arrests over the last several weeks, but he had no idea just how many they had made.

“It was surprising,” stated Oliver. “I know there were a lot of days and nights that there was not a lot of rest.”

Each morning Sheriff Oliver reads over the arrest logs. Late last week he decided to crunch some numbers. Oliver went back 60-days to mid-August taking note of each drug-related arrest. What he found was between deputies and drug task force agents 98 people had been arrested.

“That’s a lot for us; that’s a lot of arrests,” Oliver explained. “There’s plenty of more out there, but that’s a lot of arrests and a lot of work.”

Sheriff Oliver said several of the arrests stem from community involvement. Residents would call and complain about illegal drug activity, in turn, deputies and drug task force agents would go as far as knocking on their door.

Oliver said illegal drugs used to stay in isolated pockets around Franklin County, not anymore.

“It seems like it is becoming every part of the county, every corner, it’s everywhere you turn, there is something to do with drugs.”

The sheriff says agents and deputies weren’t focusing solely on drugs – the numbers just sort of happened. He’s giving credit to them for following up on complaints and taking initiative.

With all of the drug arrests in the last 60-days, Sheriff Oliver said there were days the jail would be housing more than 140 inmates. A 30% increase over a normal day.

Below is the list of those arrested and charged, provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

