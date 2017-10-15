Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 7

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT)- Check out the Top 5 plays from week 7 of the high school football season!
- Rogers' John Lucius catches the swing pass, breaks a tackle at the line of scrimmage and goes 65-yards for the touchdown
- Mars Hill QB Joseph Hanson unleashes a bomb downfield to Cade Parrish who makes the over the shoulder grab for a huge gain
- Madison Academy QB Luke Nail fires over the middle and Kyle Minor makes the sliding catch for six
- Lauderdale County QB Slade Brown airs it out deep and Cameron Pettus climbs the ladder to make the grab
- Lee goes to the air but Jemison's Taron Greenwood comes down with the interception