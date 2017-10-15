Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 7

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT)- Check out the Top 5 plays from week 7 of the high school football season!

  1. Rogers' John Lucius catches the swing pass, breaks a tackle at the line of scrimmage and goes 65-yards for the touchdown
  2. Mars Hill QB Joseph Hanson unleashes a bomb downfield to Cade Parrish who makes the over the shoulder grab for a huge gain
  3. Madison Academy QB Luke Nail fires over the middle and Kyle Minor makes the sliding catch for six
  4. Lauderdale County QB Slade Brown airs it out deep and Cameron Pettus climbs the ladder to make the grab
  5. Lee goes to the air but Jemison's Taron Greenwood comes down with the interception