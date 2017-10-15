THIS WEEK: Chili For Charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- If you're a chili-lover, pay attention!

Keller Williams Realty is hosting "Chili For Charity" for the fifth time this Friday, October, 20.

Last year the charity exceeded the Keller Williams' team goal of $30,000, and this year they want to raise even more.

The 5th annual Chili For Charity will benefit the Downtown Rescue Mission's Men's Recovery Program Hall. This will allow the purchase of new windows, insulation, bunk beds for all rooms, furnishings, and many more items.

Event Details

Friday, October 20th, 2017

Campus 805 at The Stone Event Center

4 pm: Chili teams arrive to set up

5 pm: Doors open to the public

5:30 pm: Poker tournament begins

8 pm: Event end

Tickets

Adults: $10

Kids: $5

Under 2: Free

All You Can Eat Chili and a Silent Auction is included with your admission!