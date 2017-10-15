Scottsboro company receives fake EMV Certification invoice
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — A local company reported receiving an invoice from a fake company by the name of EMV Compliance out of Dallas, Texas. The invoice claimed that the Scottsboro company had an outstanding balance of $139.50 for their “Annual Certification Services” and if the bill was not paid in a timely manner, they would be charged an additional 2.5% of the unpaid amount. The invoice only lists a P.O. Box and website for the company.
After researching the website domain, it was discovered that it had only been registered since July 4, 2017 with the registrant state listed as California. Thankfully, the Scottsboro business was skeptical of the invoice, called their bank, and confirmed they had already paid for this service. Here is a copy of the fake invoice:
To avoid paying a fake invoice, consider the following tips:
- To help avoid fraud, banks or the merchant services provider typically collect this fee from a subscribing company directly, rather than using a third party.
- If an invoice seems vague with very little information listed about the company, that is ample reason to be suspicious.
- Check your records to confirm claims of previous business dealings with a company or seller.
- Establish effective internal controls for the payment of invoices.
- Channel all bills through one department.
- Check all invoices against purchase orders and against goods or services received.
- Clear all invoices with the appropriate financial staff.
- If still in doubt about and invoice, check with your bank before paying a questionable invoice.
More About EMV Compliance
After widespread identity theft due to weak security in Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals took place at numerous major retailers in 2012, Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express announced EMV migration plans for the United States. The acronym “EMV” stands for Europay, MasterCard, and Visa, the three companies that originally created the standard. EMV is a technical standard for smart payment cards that contain a computer chip and the technology used to authenticate the transactions. These cards must be “dipped” or directly inserted into a reader. According to CreditCards.com, as of July 2017, 85% of credit cards and 60% of debit cards issued contained chips.
October 1, 2015 was the deadline for businesses to be EMV Compliant, which include a liability shift. If a business has not upgraded to the new POS systems to accept new EMV chip credit and debit cards, they will be held liable for any fraudulent charges instead of the card issuer or bank. Upgrading systems require the business to pay a processing fee for each transaction or pay a flat fee per year.
Source: BBB of North Alabama, CreditCards.com and NerdWallet
For more information, visit 8 FAQ About EMV Credit Cards and EMV Compliance: Here’s Why You Don’t Need to Freak Out. If you would like to report a scam, call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, visit bbb.org.