Scottsboro company receives fake EMV Certification invoice

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — A local company reported receiving an invoice from a fake company by the name of EMV Compliance out of Dallas, Texas. The invoice claimed that the Scottsboro company had an outstanding balance of $139.50 for their “Annual Certification Services” and if the bill was not paid in a timely manner, they would be charged an additional 2.5% of the unpaid amount. The invoice only lists a P.O. Box and website for the company.

After researching the website domain, it was discovered that it had only been registered since July 4, 2017 with the registrant state listed as California. Thankfully, the Scottsboro business was skeptical of the invoice, called their bank, and confirmed they had already paid for this service. Here is a copy of the fake invoice: