× NASA has a new mission, and this space expert says it’s possible

The National Space Council recently announced a new mission for NASA. The agency wants to go back to the moon, establish a presence there and then use that as a gateway for moving on Mars.

Is that realistic? Is it going to happen? Can NASA do it under current budget restrictions?

We asked Jeff Greason this questions. He’s the CEO of a company that works on rapid prototyping of space vehicles and he’s the chairman of a nonprofit that promotes breakthrough space propulsion systems.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He, however, has questions about the budget for the agency being adequate for this particular mission. He has other questions too. Here's more from our Leadership Perspectives interview.