Keselowski wins, Earnhardt Junior says goodbye at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AL.com)- Brad Keselowski won a crazy race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, getting the win in the Alabama 500 on a day when all the attention was on Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Keselowski’s win was his fifth at the Alabama track.

Earnhardt, who was driving in his final race at Talladega and will retire after the 2017 season, survived the numerous wrecks on the track and finished in seventh place.

