Highway dedicated to slain Alabama prison officer

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) _ A south Alabama highway is being dedicated in honor of a state prison officer who was slain by an inmate last year.

Officials will hold a ceremony Monday morning to dedicate part of Alabama 21 in Atmore in memory of Correctional Officer Kenneth L. Bettis.

The 44-year-old Bettis was stabbed by an inmate at Holman prison and died more than two weeks later on Sept. 16, 2016. He had worked as an officer at Holman since 2009.

The ceremony will include the unveiling of a sign designating the highway as a memorial highway named for Bettis.

The prison system says Bettis was a military veteran and had served on active duty in Iraq with the Alabama Army National Guard. He was survived by his wife and three children.