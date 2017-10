MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities responded to a single-vehicle wreck with entrapment Saturday afternoon in the area of 2800 Hwy 72, after the vehicle hit a utility pole.

Police say a woman was rescued from the vehicle and was flown to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

According to police, the wreck blocked westbound lanes between Dug Hill and Ryland Pike.

No word, yet, on the cause of the crash.