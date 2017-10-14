× UNA scores big, shuts out Shorter for second straight win

ROME, Ga. (UNA)– The University of North Alabama rolled to a 35-0 halftime lead and went on to down the Shorter Hawks 48-0 in a Gulf South Conference battle at Barron Stadium.

UNA went 70 yards in just four plays on its first possession of the game for a touchdown and the Lions added four more first half TDs, while holding Shorter to just 107 total yards. The UNA defense allowed just 145 yards for the day and recorded its first shutout of the season.

In getting its second straight win, UNA improves to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the Gulf South Conference. Shorter is now 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the GSC.

UNA had its best offensive showing of the season with 506 total yards, rushing for 328 and passing for 178. Rico Bruton rushed for 98 yards for the Lions and passed for 142 and two touchdowns.

Nick Taylor raced 54 yards around right end for UNA’s first score. Chandler Carrera added the PAT to make it 7-0 at 13:19 of the first quarter.

The Lions got their second score of the day at 14:40 of the second quarter on a one-yard run by Terence Humphrey to cap a 10-play, 81-yard drive. Carrera’s PAT made it 14-0 at 14:40 of the period.

UNA drove 70 yards in 11 plays for its next score with Dre Hall finding the end zone on a one-yard run around left end. Carrera’s PAT extended UNA’s lead to 21-0 at 7:44 of the second quarter.

Following an interception by Christo Taylor and 34-yard return to the Shorter one-yard line, UNA scored on a one-yard TD pass from Rico Bruton to Austin Hicks. Carrera’s kick made it 28-0 at 6:39 of the second.

UNA’s final score of the half came on a 39-yard run around left end by Humphrey. Carrera’s kick made it 35-0 with 2:20 left before intermission.

In the second half, UNA got a nine-yard touchdown on a pass from Bruton to Hagan Scott and added a 20-yard Carrera field goal and a 27-yarder by Joe Gurley.

North Alabama plays at Central Washington on October 21.