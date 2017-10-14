The Tennessee Valley is hot and humid this weekend, but cool and dry next week

We’re not going to get crisp or cool mornings this weekend. An area of high pressure has settled to the northeast of the Tennessee Valley, which is steering the muggier air from the southeast.

Sunny skies will help boost temperatures into the mid-to-upper 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. We’ll even be flirting with the record high temperature in Huntsville for Saturday, which is 89°F.

With rising humidity Saturday we can’t rule out an isolated shower in the afternoon. The better chance of rain will come through Sunday as a cold front moves through. If you’re hoping we’ll get some real fall-like weather behind this front, then you’re in luck!

Weekend cold front: A strong cold front will move through the Valley Sunday. That means Sunday afternoon is still going to be warm and humid. Highs make it into the mid 80s with ‘feels like’ temperatures in the upper 80s.

The cold front will be approaching Alabama by Sunday morning. Rain will come through as a line along the front. The Shoals will be more likely to see showers from 11AM-1PM, Huntsville from 1PM to 3PM, and Sand & Lookout Mountains from 3PM to 5PM.

Storms are not likely to be severe, but some of them may be locally-heavy with frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and wind gusts over 30 miles per hour.

Some spots may get as much as 0.30” to 0.75” of rainfall from individual downpours, but ‘average’ amounts will be lower than that.

Finally a weather change you can really feel: A real taste of fall is coming for our work week. Crisp, cool air flows in quickly behind the cold front Sunday night.

You can break out the sweaters and boots by Monday morning as lows drop into the upper 40s to near 50. Plus, you could even keep a light sweater on all the way into the afternoon, as temperatures struggle to make it into the upper 60s in Huntsville Monday.

Some guidance projects high temperatures as low as 60ºF to 65ºF in the higher terrain Monday afternoon with a stiff north wind.

There’s no risk of frost in the short-term, but overnight lows will plunge as low as 39ºF to 44ºF in the cold spots by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings of next week.

Afternoon high temperature next week stay comfortable, in the low to mid 70s.

Looking forward: Wondering if the cooler weather is here to stay? Model guidance is still pointing toward very chilly weather by the end of the month; there’s a small – but real – possibility we could have our first frost before November 5th. The average first frost in Huntsville occurs in the beginning of November.