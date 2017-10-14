A Strong Cold Front Brings Rain Sunday, Then A Big Cool Down Monday

Refresh this page for the latest radar image:

Sunday starts off dry, but a cold front is racing towards the Tennessee Valley. That will bring scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon and then a significant cool down by Monday.

Cold Front Moves Through Sunday: Before the cold front gets to us, we’ll still have time to warm up. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s, making it feel warm and humid between any storms that pop up.

Showers could start up in southern Tennessee by the late morning hours, but the better chance for rain will come in the afternoon. Widely scattered showers, with a few embedded storms, will move through from 12PM-8PM.

Storms are not likely to be severe, but some of them may be locally-heavy with frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and wind gusts over 30 miles per hour.

Some spots may get as much as 0.30” to 0.75” of rainfall from individual downpours, but ‘average’ amounts will be lower than that.

Cool & Crisp Fall Air Arrives Monday: A real taste of fall is coming for our work week!

You can break out the sweaters and boots by Monday morning as lows drop into the upper 40s to near 50. Plus, you could even keep a light sweater on all the way into the afternoon, as temperatures struggle to make it into the upper 60s in Huntsville Monday.

Areas across southern Tennessee and along higher terrain in Northeast Alabama might barely top out in the low-to-mid 60s Monday.

Overnight lows will plunge as low as 39ºF to 44ºF in the cold spots by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings of next week. Afternoon high temperatures next week stay comfortable, in the low to mid 70s with a stretch of dry weather.

Looking forward: Wondering if the cooler weather is here to stay? Model guidance is still pointing toward very chilly weather by the end of the month; there’s a small – but real – possibility we could have our first frost before November 5th. That wouldn’t be too early; the average first frost in Huntsville occurs in the beginning of November.

As for the coming winter season, it’s still early to be able to say. We do think La Nina will play a role in our winter weather though. Learn more here.