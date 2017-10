Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rogers came out of the gate on fire against Priceville on Friday night. The Pirates remain perfect on the year and extend their region win streak to 11 with the dominant 55-7 win over the Bulldogs.

Wilson and Deshler went head to head this week, both teams sitting right behind Rogers in the standings. It was a close one with both defenses battling but the Warriors remain undefeated with the 10-0 victory over the Tigers.