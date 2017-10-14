Make a difference at Ditto Landing on this community clean-up day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The southeast YMCA is sponsoring Ditto Landing Clean-Up Day on October 28 from 8 a.m. through 12 p.m. Partners in this project are Operation Green Team, Keep Alabama Beautiful, City Council President Jennie Robinson, Brandi Quick the Executive Director of Ditto Landing, and our Togetherhood Volunteers.

Togetherhood is the YMCA's Signature Program for Social Responsibility, and the Togetherhood program is giving a popular Huntsville recreation spot a cleanup.

Anyone who would like to participate can sign up by completing the form on this link: https://goo.gl/forms/xE0lCdS2T90s9iIH3, or by signing up on the poster in the lobby of the Southeast Family YMCA (1000 Weatherly Road, Huntsville), or by contacting Lamont Singleton at lamont.singleton@ymcahuntsville.org.

Everyone that participates gets a t-shirt. All volunteers will receive a free one-week membership pass to the YMCA. The purpose of the event is to bring YMCA members and other members of the community together for a service project at Ditto Landing so that we make a difference and make our community a better place to live. Volunteers should meet in the parking lot by the Fuel Dock at Ditto Landing (293 Ditto Landing Road, Huntsville).

Last year's cleanup had 150 participants and collected 112 bags of trash, distributed four loads of mulch, spread five loads of wood chips on trails, striped 80 parking lot spaces, removed two truckloads of holly bush trimmings, installed one drain line, painted four trash containers, trimmed dozens of stumps, cleared overgrown fencing, and much more.

Volunteers are also asked to bring a non-perishable food item so the organization can get a jump start on the Food Bank of North Alabama's food drive.