× LSU takes down Auburn 27-23 in Death Valley

The Auburn Tigers were upset on the road this afternoon by LSU, 27-23 in Baton Rouge.

Auburn jumped out to a quick 20-0 lead in the first half, with a 49 yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham to Will Hastings, and a 4 yard TD run from Kerryon Johnson.

LSU Responded with a Steven Sullivan TD run and a Danny Etling pass to Russell Gage, but Auburn led 23-14 at the break.

It was all LSU in the second half, with a DJ Chark 50 yard punt return for a touchdown to cut Auburn’s lead to 2.

LSU took the lead with under 3 minutes in the game with a Connor Culp field goal.

Culp would add another field goal with under a minute to go to give LSU a 27-23 lead.

Kerryon Johnson had 156 yards rushing in the loss, while quarterback Jarrett Stidham had 165 passing.

Auburn heads to Fayetteville next week to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.