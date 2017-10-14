Dollywood’s Harvest Festival is open through October!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. -- Dollywood is hosting a Harvest Festival for the whole family! It runs all month long and there is sure to be a little something for everyone.

What: Dollywood's Harvest Festival featuring the Southern Gospel Jubilee and Great Pumpkin LumiNights

When: Now through October 28

Where: Dollywood, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

What you can see there: Thousands of intricately carved pumpkins arranged in immersive walk-through environments, more than 500 Southern gospel performances, more than 30 visiting artisans from across the country, along with all of Dollywood's great rides and attractions, food and entertainment.