Collinsville vs Fyffe; Phil Campbell vs Mars Hill Bible; Lee vs Jemison; Ardmore vs Lawrence County

Fun Fact: Fyffe hasn't lost since the 2015 State Championship game. The Red Devils kept that streak going against Collinsville Friday night.

They started off strong and never looked back, pummeling the Panthers 49-7.

Mars Hill Bible is playoff bound for the first time since the program started in 2014! Behind a solid performance from quarterback Joseph Hanson, the Panthers knocked off the Phil Campbell Bobcats 48-20 to clinch a spot in the postseason.

One of the top match-ups in the Tennessee Valley this week was the Class 5A Region 8 showdown between Lee and Jemison. It was a defensive struggle at Milton Frank but Jemison remains in the drivers seat and alone in first place after the 16-6 win over the Generals.

Lawrence County played host to Ardmore on Friday and defended their home turf. The Red Devils handed the Tigers a 33-22 loss.