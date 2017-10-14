Brindlee Mountain vs Plainview; Colbert County vs Colbert Heights; Lauderdale County Vs Elkmont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plainview entered Friday atop the 3A Region 7 standing and hosted Brindlee Mountain. The Bears improved to 8-0 all-time against the Lions with the 41-6 blowout win.

It was a Class 3A Region 8 duel with playoff position on the line for the Colbert County Indians and Colbert Heights Wildcats. There was a nice crowd out to support the Cats and they definitely had a lot to cheer for as the home team cruised to a 35-7 win.

Lauderdale County was working to extend its lead in the standings over both Colbert teams this week. The Tigers traveled to Boss Hill Stadium to play the Elkmont Red Devils. We caught a great catch on camera with Red Devils wide out Cameron Pettus on the receiving end (Pro-tip: check out Top 5 Plays this week) but it just wasn't enough. The Tigers roll to the 63-12 win.