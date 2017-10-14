× Alabama cruises past Arkansas 41-9

Alabama took care of business on homecoming today in Tuscaloosa, knocking off Arkansas 41-9.

The Crimson Tide got on the board almost immediately, when running back Damien Harris ran for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.

The Tide never looked back, racing out to a 24-0 lead in the first half.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 155 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the win.

Damien Harris added 125 yards on the ground, while Bo Scarborough ran for 65 yards.

Linebacker Mack Wilson recorded his second career interception tonight against the Razorbacks, who were without starting quarterback Austin Allen due to injury.

The Tide continue their homestand next week against rival Tennessee.

You can watch the Tide take on the Vols next Saturday on WHNT.