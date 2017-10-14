Alabama A&M gets back on track with dominant win over MVSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT)- Alabama A&M started fast and ended strong, sending SWAC east foe Mississippi Valley State back home with a 49-14 loss. With that, The Bulldogs improve to 3-1 in conference play for the first time since 2012.

Redshirt junior quarterback Damion May got the start with freshman Aqueel Glass sidelined for missing practice, according to multiple sources. May was 10 of 13 for 168 yards and two touchdowns. He added another two touchdowns on the ground. Dylan Smith also stepped in under center. He threw for 78 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs defense held the Devils scoreless until late in the third quarter. They notched four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. Dylan Hamilton scored on a 532-yard pick-six while Mike Mills found paydirt on a 17-yard interception return. The Dawgs also recorded eight sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Kicker Nick Carden was perfect on the day, hitting all seven point-after attempts.

Alabama A&M now has a bye week before returning to the field for the Magic City Classic on October 28th.