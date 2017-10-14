× 3-year-old Auburn girl dies after falling in ice cream shop’s grease pit

AUBURN, Ala. — According to our news partners at AL.com, police confirmed a 3 -year-old girl died Saturday afternoon after she fell into a grease pit at Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.

When police arrived, they say CPR was already being performed on the girl. She was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say video evidence showed the girl playing with her two siblings when she apparently fell through a lid covering one of the grease pits on the property.

The case has so far been ruled an accidental drowning and no foul play is suspected.