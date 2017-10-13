Ready for some sweater weather?

Two more days in the 80s, then we get a real blast of Fall weather!

Cool nights and warm days: that’s the ‘Fall standard’ in the Tennessee Valley, but the abnormal warmth so far this October has not even afforded us many cool nights! Friday morning’s low bottomed out at 48ºF in Winchester and 53ºF in Huntsville. It turned around quickly in the afternoon with temperatures at or above 80ºF at almost every single reporting station in the region. Football Friday weather looks good: temperatures around 70ºF at kick off with a clear sky and light wind, falling into the 60s during the second half.

The weather stays very warm for Saturday and Sunday, and it gets more humid. Expect overnight lows tonight to only fall into the lower and middle 60s as moisture thickens again. Saturday and Sunday look like warm, humid days with highs in the mid-80s and a ‘feels like’ temp around 90ºF.

Weekend cold front brings showers and some storms: A strong cold front moves into the Valley by Sunday. Ahead of it, we stay warm and humid with a slim chance of some spotty ‘pop-up’ showers Saturday afternoon.

The chance of rain jumps considerably from late morning to early evening on Sunday when that front moves from The Shoals through Huntsville and on into Northeast Alabama. We maintain a 30% chance of at least 0.10” of rain Sunday between 10 AM and 6 PM. Some spots may get as much as 0.30” to 0.75” of rainfall from individual downpours, but ‘average’ amounts will be lower than that.

Severe storms? That’s not very likely this go-around, but some of them may be locally-heavy with frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and wind gusts over 30 miles per hour.

This will be a good weekend to do some riding around looking for Fall colors in Northeast Alabama, Tennessee and North Georgia as well! The colors peak between now and next weekend.

Finally a weather change you can really feel: October is currently running hot: about 6.4ºF above average at Huntsville International through Friday afternoon. The normal range (anomaly) is about 7 to 8 degrees. We’ll keep pushing the warmth through Sunday, but this Sunday afternoon cold front will really make you sit up and take notice!

A significant cool down follows it. Some guidance projects high temperatures as low as 60ºF to 65ºF in the higher terrain Monday afternoon (upper 60s in Huntsville) with a stiff north wind. Yes: it’s finally time to wear a jacket or sweater for a reason other than to keep you dry from tropical downpours!

There’s no risk of frost in the short-term, but overnight lows will plunge as low as 39ºF to 44ºF in the cold spots by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings of next week.

Need some more specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

