Muscle Shoals vs Hazel Green; Hartselle vs Austin; Madison County vs Madison Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A battle of the Trojans between Muscle Shoals and Hazel Green. Muscle Shoals remains perfect in Class 6A Region 8 play with the 33-16 win over Hazel Green.

Austin, also perfect and sharing the top spot in the region standings with Muscle Shoals heading into Friday night. Hartselle couldn't keep the Black Bears out of the endzone. Austin wins 28-6.

Class 4A Region 7 foes Madison County and Madison Academy going head-to-head on Friday Night. Last year, the Tigers upset the Mustangs who later went on to play for the class 4A title. This year, it was the Mustangs getting revenge with a blowout win over the Tigers 40-7.