Minor league baseball moves closer to return to Tennessee Valley

MADISON, Ala. – Minor league baseball is one step closer to making a return to the Tennessee Valley.

Sources close to negotiations confirm to WHNT News 19 that both the Southern League and Minor League Baseball have approved the sale of the Mobile Bay Bears to an ownership group that wants to move the team. The preferred location is also reportedly just off Interstate 565 in the new Town Madison Development.

There are still several steps that would need to be taken, including approval from Major League Baseball. Madison is also having meetings in November about zoning approval for a possible new stadium.

