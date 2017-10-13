× Juvenile charged with capital murder in connection to fatal shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old teen with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Greenhill Drive on Thursday.

Police say that 21-year-old Demarius Roger Smith was shot once and died at Huntsville Hospital a short time later.

Police say during their investigation, they found that Smith was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling on Greenhill Drive, when several people shot at the vehicle.

Police discovered an ongoing dispute between individuals that lead to the shooting.

Huntsville police are still investigating the shooting and more arrests are expected