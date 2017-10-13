Huntsville Police search for offender after multiple sexual attacks at downtown parking garage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After multiple sex crimes at the Clinton Avenue parking garage, Huntsville Police are asking for help locating a suspect.

New images released by Huntsville Police Department show a man investigators say approached a woman and exposed himself.

Huntsville Police Spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Ware tells WHNT News 19, “Over the last month we have had a couple of reports of individuals exposing themselves in the parking garage downtown.”

HPD believes they are looking for different men in separate attacks carried out in the Clinton Avenue Parking Garage over the last six weeks.

“It might not be a physical attack,” Ware says, “but it’s an attack being exposed to something that you don’t want to be exposed to. So yeah, in my mind it’s an attack.”

Both attacks took place as the female victims were in the parking garage walking to their cars in broad daylight.

“The people who are perpetrating these crimes are pretty bold and brazen,” Ware notes. “So either, they don’t think they’re going to get caught or they don’t care if they are caught.”

“And then after the second came out,” Ware explains. “We were like, ‘Okay . . . We need to figure out if this is the same person or is it not the same person?'”

Police think there may be more victims and are confident releasing these photos can help get the man or men responsible off the streets.

“I think it should bother everybody whether you have women in your life or not. Anybody that would prey on some unsuspected person just walking to their car is not somebody that we should feel comfortable with them walking around,” Ware says.

If you have any information regarding the man in these photos or if you are a victim, call Huntsville Police Department immediately. That number is 256-722-7100.