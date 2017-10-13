Huntsville Havoc cancel game against Mississippi River Kings, will play against themselves instead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Due to travel issues for the away team, the Huntsville Havoc has postponed a preseason game that was scheduled for October 13. The Havoc made the announcement on their Twitter page Friday afternoon.

The Havoc were scheduled to go head to head with the Mississippi River Kings, but the Kings were forced to postpone due to travel issues. The next game is also scheduled against the MRK with the puck set to drop at 3 p.m. on the River King’s home ice at Landers Center. There’s no word yet from the Havoc or the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) if or when the game will be rescheduled.

The Havoc added that they will be playing an intra-squad scrimmage game at 7 p.m. on Friday, that game will be free of charge to fans.

Fans who have already paid for their tickets have a few options to choose from. They can either receive a full refund, a ticket to opening night, or a voucher for any game.

Anyone with additional questions is asked to call 256-518-6160.