Get rid of sensitive documents safely during BBB Fall Shred Day in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The North Alabama chapter of the Better Business Bureau and WHNT News 19 are partnering with many other local organizations to help the Tennessee Valley properly dispose of sensitive materials with a fall shred day.

Shred your stuff safely on Saturday, October 14, from 8:30 a.m. until noon at the Redstone Federal Credit Union branch located on Wynn Drive in Huntsville.

You can drive up and drop off sensitive paper documents, hard drives, and old electronics to be securely disposed of on-site for free!

The Downtown Rescue Mission will also be collecting non-perishable food items for their food bank, in addition to new or used clothing and shoes.

Shred Day Limits

Three kitchen-sized garbage bags or bank-sized boxes of documents per vehicle

Cardboard will not be accepted

Three-ring binders will not be accepted

BBB staff and representatives from partnering organizations will be available to answer questions about preventing identity theft and provide resources for victims.