Decatur Police team up with animal services to help find animals forever homes

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Animal Services along with some help from Decatur police are spotlighting a few puppies and kittens in need of loving homes.

Jennifer Wingo, secretary to Police Chief Nate Allen, and Officer Heather Atchley enjoyed spending time with a few lively litters Friday morning.

This week’s “Law Paws” includes multiple puppies and kittens.

Puppies

Rollie & Chenelle are two-month-old boxer puppies. They’re at the perfect age to be trained and are exceptionally attentive. Rollie and Chenelle love to chase toys and have very calm dispositions. Both puppies are $110 and are ready to go home with you today!

Cash, a black lab puppy, wants to find a home just like the one her brother, Johnny, has! Cash is an absolute sweetheart! She stays right by your side and would be the perfect farmhand or front yard companion. Her adoption fee is $110.

A lab and pit mix litter is just beginning to move around and explore their puppy basket. They are opening their eyes and are becoming more independent each day! The puppies will be available for adoption beginning the week of November 13.

Kittens

The Decatur Animal Services has two litters that will soon be up for adoption!

The oldest litter will be available beginning the week of October 30. Inquisitive and social, this bunch will fill their new homes with fun and excitement. There’s even a bobtail kitten in the group!

The youngest litter will be available for adoption the week of November 6. Each kitten has beautiful markings and enjoyed cuddling with Officer Atchley!

Decatur Animal Services is located at 300 Beltline Road. They are open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Decatur Animal Services is also open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. If you have any questions feel free to give them a call at 256-341-4790.