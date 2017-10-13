× Councilman Russell makes a comeback, delivering coin toss at football stadium where he collapsed weeks ago

MADISON, Ala. – Huntsville City Council member, Mark Russell, participated in Friday night’s coin toss to begin the Madison Academy versus Madison County game.

Madison Academy leaders invited him to return, after he suffered a heart episode there in August. The coin toss it signaled his the return as a long-time fixture on the football field, where you’ll find him every Friday night as a line judge.

This time, Russell came out onto the field without his uniform. He flipped the coin between his referee colleagues and the football captains, which he tells WHNT News 19 was an honor.

The last time he came to a football game at Madison Academy, it was a different story.

He had walked out on the field with the players, as captured in this photo on the right by self-appointed football photographer, Paulette Berryman. What happened soon after was anything but normal. Just after the ball was snapped, Russell collapsed on the field from a heart episode.

“The ball snapped and Mr. Russell blew the whistle. He was going to run onto the field. He got about three feet onto the field and collapsed,” said Berryman.

Berryman, who is a registered cardiac nurse, recognized the signs of cardiac arrest and was the first on the field to administer emergency aid. EMT’s quickly followed, as they were also standing just feet away from Russell.

“I knew in my mind that he had not fallen and had not tripped. Because most people push out to protect themselves. And he did not. He just kind of crumbled,” Berryman noted. “I did a quick assessment of his breathing and pulse status and found there was none.”

In just moments, people from players to spectators joined Berryman in surrounding Russell. There were many medical professionals either working at the game, or watching it, who came to assist. EMT’s were able to take Russell to Huntsville Hospital for further treatment.

Days later, the rescued councilman would note online that he believes God put Berryman at his side.

“She was the first one to help me and she knew what to do. She took great action. So I’ll be forever grateful for Paulette,” said Councilman Russell in an interview after he was released from the hospital.

Russell said he wanted to return to the field to officiate because it’s his way of giving back. “There’s nothing like a Friday Night football game in our community,” he said.

WHNT News 19 was at the game where Russell flipped the coin. We will have more on WHNT News 19 at 10.