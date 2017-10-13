× Community anti-drug activist Deborah Soule Passes away

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Deborah Soule, who championed anti-drug causes in Huntsville, has passed away, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirmed in a statement on Friday.

Soule was the Executive Director of Partnership for a Drug Free Community and spent years fighting drug abuse in the community.

“Deborah was a tremendous community liaison,” Mayor Tommy Battle said in his statement. “She worked closely with the Huntsville Police Department, other City departments, and countless members of the greater Huntsville area. Her lifetime of work helped improve the lives of so many in the Rocket City. Our hearts are with Deborah’s family as they deal with the loss of such a significant force for good.”

Soule worked for years to create partnerships with law enforcement and schools to help reach at-risk people and keep drugs out of the community, including peer programs with teens and drug takebacks to get unused prescriptions out of home drug cabinets.

Her son was killed when he was hit head-on by a driver who was on drugs.

She told WHNT News 19 back in 2012 about her dedication to making a difference, “It’s the toughest field to get in to but the bottom line is you have to really believe in what you’re doing and if you really believe in what you’re doing it becomes a cause, it almost becomes a ministry, and if you believe in what you’re doing you’re going to keep on going no matter what.”