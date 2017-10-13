× Colbert County, Sheffield City authorities work together in early morning warrant roundup

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force and the Sheffield Police Department got an early start to this Friday. They are working to round up roughly 80 people recently indicted on criminal charges.

The charges include: trafficking in controlled substances, theft of property and receiving stolen property.

All of the cases are joint investigations between multiple departments.

The roundup started around 6:00 this morning for both departments. They will work throughout the day to find those involved.

WHNT News 19’s Carter Watkins is at the Colbert County Detention Center where the accused criminals are being taken.