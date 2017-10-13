3 arrested in Huntsville after high-speed chase that started in Tennessee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Three people have been arrested in Huntsville after a chase that began in Lincoln County, Tennessee. Investigators tell us the men were seen breaking into cars in Lincoln County, a deputy spotted the vehicle and started the chase.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office chased the SUV into Alabama where Madison County Deputies joined in the case. The driver led police south on Highway 231/431 through Hazel Green and and Meridianville.

The driver avoided spike strips and reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. The chase went down Hallow Road then onto Winchester Road where the SUV's tire blew.

The driver finally stopped on Chancellor Square where all three inside tried to make a run for it, but law enforcement officers quickly caught them.

Police say they found at least one gun inside the vehicle, and they also determined the vehicle was stolen.

All three who were inside the SUV are being held in the Madison County Jail. There were no injuries as a result of the wreck.