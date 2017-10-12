Valley Conservatory to hold two free upcoming concerts for the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huntsville, Ala. - If you are a music lover, there are two free performances coming up that you do not want to miss.

The Valley Conservatory has been providing services to the arts in Huntsville/Madison County since 1998. The program offers private and class instruction, pre-school through adult music education programs, extra-curricular and academic arts learning and exploration through camps and workshops.

On Sunday, October 29th, the Valley Conservatory Lyceum Orchestra will perform a free 4:00 p.m. concert at Oakwood University. On Saturday, December 9th, the Lyceum Orchestra will join the Oakwood University Church to present Handel's Messiah at 11 a.m.

For more information regarding the Valley Conservatory or about the concerts contact them at 256-534-3131 or visit their website.