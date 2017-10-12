× Urban Engine launches in Huntsville to help entrepreneurs and start-ups

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Urban Engine, local a non-profit organization aimed at accelerating STEAM-focused initiatives among the millennial startup community, will open its doors on October 11th at Huntsville West.

Urban Engine, formally known as New Leaf Digital, will oversee and lead a variety of existing programs, to include Huntsville’s only weekly networking event focused on group collaboration, CoWorking Night; a startup business club helping to educate the community about entrepreneurship, coined 32/10; and OpenHuntsville, Huntsville’s only online networking platform dedicated to connecting freelancers and doers with like-minded peers for project collaboration.

Urban Engine will host a launch party open to the public on October 18th launch party, which will coincide with their weekly CoWorking event. The event will begin at 6pm and will be held at Huntsville West, which is located at 3001 9th Avenue SW, Huntsville, AL 35805.

For more information on Urban Engine, visit them online at https://www.urbanengine.org/