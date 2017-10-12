Russellville police continue to seek identity of forgery/theft suspect

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – For more than a month, a woman has been evading arrest in north Alabama. Russellville police say she and a companion are behind numerous thefts and forgeries.

Law enforcement agencies from Madison to Russellville are trying to figure out who this lady is. They have numerous bank photos of her, cashing stolen checks.

Russellville police say she’s been driving several different vehicles, all of them using a stolen license plate.

Investigators say she and an accomplice have broken into numerous cars in the Russellville area stealing whatever they can get their hands on. In some cases, victims had left their checkbooks in the vehicle.

The suspect would then go and write checks while forging the victims signature to cash it.

She’s not afraid of being photographed either; on a couple of occasions you can see her smiling.

Someone has to know who this woman is. Authorities in Russellville, Moulton, Hartselle, Decatur and Madison would like to hear from you.

Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers right now with your tips. To speak with a tip line operator, call 256-386-8685.

For those who wish to text, send your tip to 274637 (CRIMES). Make sure to reference which case you are messaging operators about.

Your calls and text messages are anonymous and worth a cash reward.